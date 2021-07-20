Morgan Stanley Cuts Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $79.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of Spire stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.04. 1,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,602. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 733.3% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Spire by 41.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spire by 168.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Spire by 161.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.