Morgan Stanley Cuts Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $72.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.00.

ED stock opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.79. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after buying an additional 2,946,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,183,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,390,000 after buying an additional 229,915 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,147,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,421,000 after buying an additional 132,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $215,203,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,843,000 after buying an additional 39,221 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

