Morgan Stanley Acquires 841,140 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,676,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841,140 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology accounts for about 0.7% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Morgan Stanley owned 10.42% of Spotify Technology worth $5,004,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Pivotal Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.57.

Shares of SPOT opened at $241.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $211.10 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

