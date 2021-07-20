MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Holdings Decreased by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.95. 2,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,859. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.27 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of -73.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.76.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total transaction of $9,058,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,185,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.53, for a total value of $7,050,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 42,588 shares in the company, valued at $15,013,547.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 469,160 shares of company stock worth $81,827,863 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. upped their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.75.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

