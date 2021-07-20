Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Gap Up to $59.06

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.06, but opened at $60.78. Monarch Casino & Resort shares last traded at $60.78, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

MCRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.78.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

