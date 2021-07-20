Mohan Maheswaran Sells 20,000 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00.

NYSE SQ opened at $233.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.15, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.00 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.33.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Square’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.74.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

