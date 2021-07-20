MML Investors Services LLC Sells 68,955 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68,955 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,761,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 178,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.9% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 698,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,210,000 after acquiring an additional 111,130 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at $8,780,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 536.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 29,248 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBLU. Raymond James raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.93.

In other JetBlue Airways news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,886.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 48,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $2,618,514.12. Insiders sold 76,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,726 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JBLU opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.66.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

