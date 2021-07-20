MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 14,003 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 148.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIAL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000.

DIAL stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.48. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14.

