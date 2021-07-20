MML Investors Services LLC Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 20.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,415 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,231 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,354,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,561 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,976,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,235,000 after buying an additional 1,832,859 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,247,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,561,000 after buying an additional 513,776 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,713,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,822,000 after buying an additional 131,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,869,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after buying an additional 168,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

BBVA opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

