MML Investors Services LLC Has $438,000 Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.11.

MTB opened at $131.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.59. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $88.48 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

