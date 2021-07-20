MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,025,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after buying an additional 10,886 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ULST opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.