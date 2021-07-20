Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in June

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MMSMY stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.70. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $7.93.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mitsui Mining & Smelting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Mitsui Mining & Smelting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells nonferrous metal products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Materials, Metals, Automotive Parts & Components, and Affiliates Coordination. It manufactures engineered powders comprising ultra-fine powders for electronic materials, powder metallurgy, and solder powders; rare metals, such as tantalumu and niobium oxides and carbides, and cerium oxide abrasives; battery materials, including hydrogen storage alloys, and lithium manganese oxides and nickel-lithium materials; catalysts; copper foils; PVD materials; and ceramics for electronic components.

