Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of MCW opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. Mister Car Wash has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $23.62.

In other news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 2,173,876 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $32,608,140.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,871,420 shares of company stock worth $156,271,340.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

