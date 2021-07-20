Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MCW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE:MCW opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $23.62.

In related news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 8,607,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $122,313,200.24. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 2,173,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $32,608,140.00. Insiders sold 10,871,420 shares of company stock valued at $156,271,340 over the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

