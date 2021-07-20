Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

NYSE:MCW opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $23.62.

In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 2,173,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $32,608,140.00. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 90,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,871,420 shares of company stock valued at $156,271,340.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.