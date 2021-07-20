Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for about $23.66 or 0.00079501 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $31.03 million and $194,834.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00037052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00095876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00141104 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,750.78 or 0.99948314 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,311,372 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

