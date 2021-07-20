Microsoft (MSFT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Microsoft to post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Microsoft to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $277.01 on Tuesday. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $284.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Microsoft stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,963 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.64.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.