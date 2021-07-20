Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Raised by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,701,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 43,666 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $150,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,649,000 after purchasing an additional 299,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,579,906,000 after acquiring an additional 573,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $906,961,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,544 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after purchasing an additional 854,654 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU stock opened at $73.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.35.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.61.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

