Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $144.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Microchip is riding on consistent strength in its analog and microcontroller businesses. The company is likely to gain from dominance of its 8, 16 and 32-bit microcontrollers. Strategic acquisitions like Microsemi and Atmel have expanded the product portfolio, which augurs well for the longer haul. The company is also benefiting from recovery in demand across industrial, automotive and consumer end-markets, on reopening of economies and easing shelter-in-place guidelines, globally. Nevertheless, sluggish enterprise spending and supply-chain disruptions owing to coronavirus crisis are headwinds, at least in the near term. Significant debt burden along with increasing expenses on product development and susceptibility to forex headwinds are concerns. Shares of Microchip have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MCHP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Longbow Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.56.

MCHP stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.64. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 102.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Shares of Microchip Technology are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,447 shares of company stock worth $1,372,441 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $10,455,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

