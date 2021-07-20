Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Short Interest Update

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 262,300 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the June 15th total of 585,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Micro Focus International stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,806. Micro Focus International has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Micro Focus International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Micro Focus International by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 30.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MFGP shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

