Michael W. Maher Sells 3,000 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) CAO Michael W. Maher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

ICFI stock opened at $89.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ICF International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.02 and a 1-year high of $102.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. ICF International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ICF International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ICF International by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ICF International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the first quarter worth about $3,050,000. Torray LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

