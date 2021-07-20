Michael Fitzmaurice Sells 4,600 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $60,904.00.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.90. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 383.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter worth about $69,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 100.0% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $63,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

SWBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Wesson Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

