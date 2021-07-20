Michael Fitzmaurice Sells 4,600 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $60,904.00.
Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.90. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $39.61.
Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 383.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter worth about $69,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 100.0% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $63,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.
SWBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Wesson Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.
Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.
