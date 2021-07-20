MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Bought by V3 Capital Management L.P.

V3 Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 353,700 shares during the period. MGM Growth Properties accounts for 5.5% of V3 Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. V3 Capital Management L.P. owned 0.60% of MGM Growth Properties worth $29,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 38.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 18.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 440,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 67,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,440,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MGP shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.16.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 91.15%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

