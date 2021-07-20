MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,764,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,433 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $125,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 71.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 3,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 49.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

MGEE stock opened at $76.29 on Tuesday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.70 and a 52-week high of $78.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.56.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Equities research analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

