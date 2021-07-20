Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.59% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $159,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,985,000 after acquiring an additional 27,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $253,400,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,438.66 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $853.02 and a 52-week high of $1,459.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,336.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.