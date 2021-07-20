Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Insider Michele A. Peppers Sells 8,197 Shares

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) insider Michele A. Peppers sold 8,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $106,561.00.
Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $56.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.40. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.
About Metropolitan Bank
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
