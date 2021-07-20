Methanex (TSE:MX) Price Target Increased to C$68.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its target price lifted by TD Securities to C$68.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MX. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Methanex to C$47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Methanex to C$64.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$48.79.

Shares of MX stock opened at C$39.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.88. Methanex has a 12 month low of C$24.44 and a 12 month high of C$62.49.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.36. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 6.6420208 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.14%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

