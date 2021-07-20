Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (CVE:MTA)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter.

Separately, Pi Financial raised shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

MTA opened at C$9.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$419.58 million and a P/E ratio of -36.57. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a 12 month low of C$7.47 and a 12 month high of C$16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.75.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.85 million for the quarter.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

