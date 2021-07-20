Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) CEO Anna Protopapas Sells 21,901 Shares

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) CEO Anna Protopapas sold 21,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $263,250.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,562.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anna Protopapas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Anna Protopapas sold 20,043 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $249,936.21.

MRSN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.05. 373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,930. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $29.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.93.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

