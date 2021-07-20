Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 252 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Macquarie boosted their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.38.

Shares of MA traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $369.40. The stock had a trading volume of 57,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,348. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $369.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $35,488,018 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.