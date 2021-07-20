Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,702 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,258. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.27.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.