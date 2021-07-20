Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 11,711 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,625 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,397,000 after purchasing an additional 440,361 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,265,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,669,000 after purchasing an additional 297,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 234,861.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 291,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 291,228 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

QUAL stock traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $132.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,085,508 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.