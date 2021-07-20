Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Get ProShares Large Cap Core Plus alerts:

Shares of CSM traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.25. 5,684 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.