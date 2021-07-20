Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 531 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Southern by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Southern by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,664,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,518,000 after purchasing an additional 51,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,425 shares of company stock valued at $618,721 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $63.61. The stock had a trading volume of 39,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,025. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The company has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

