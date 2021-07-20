Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.3% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

NYSE:MRK opened at $77.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $195.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

