Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.15 target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

MEDXF stock opened at $5.99 on Monday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.04.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis psoriasis, and juvenile idiopathic arthritis; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

