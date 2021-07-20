McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $265.00 at Wedbush

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.39.

McDonald’s stock opened at $229.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $190.37 and a fifty-two week high of $239.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.11.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4,288.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,305 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,536,000 after buying an additional 31,957 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

