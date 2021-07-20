Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 279,059 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 279,059 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 1.6% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $171,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 17.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 1,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $682.86.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LRCX stock opened at $591.52 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $292.28 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.66. The company has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

