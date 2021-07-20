Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 26,473 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after purchasing an additional 714,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,114,000 after buying an additional 335,722 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,436,000 after buying an additional 83,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,175,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,219,712,000 after buying an additional 137,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $211.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.76. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.92.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

