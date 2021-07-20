Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVSAU. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,941,000.

Shares of New Vista Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $11.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.00.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

