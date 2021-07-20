Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $19.92 Million Investment in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,702,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $19,915,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,679,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 233.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after buying an additional 2,494,978 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,417,000 after buying an additional 2,061,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $20,847,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,309 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAC shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

NYSE MAC opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.06. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

