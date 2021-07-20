Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $53.05 Million Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 711,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 721,559 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $53,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4,478.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

NYSE BX opened at $99.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $103.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Argus increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.42.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.