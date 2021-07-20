Matthew J. Murphy Sells 20,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.21, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.68.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,722.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 15,967 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,682.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $10,407,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 179,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

