Matthew J. Murphy Sells 20,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.21, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.68.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,722.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 15,967 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,682.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $10,407,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 179,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.91.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
