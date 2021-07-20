Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Short Interest Update

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marston’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

OTCMKTS:MARZF remained flat at $$1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday. Marston’s has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.32.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

