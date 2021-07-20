Marshfield Associates Has $154.10 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Marshfield Associates cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 14,651 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for about 7.3% of Marshfield Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Marshfield Associates owned approximately 0.36% of Ross Stores worth $154,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,188.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 55,497 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,706,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $411,742.50. Insiders have sold 52,690 shares of company stock worth $6,642,609 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $115.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.51 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

