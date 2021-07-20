Mark Garrett Sells 3,188 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total value of $811,632.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Mark Garrett sold 2,183 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $545,750.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Mark Garrett sold 1,005 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $251,250.00.

SNOW stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $251.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,879. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The company has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.99.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.