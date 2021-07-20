Man Group plc Sells 825,027 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 825,027 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Masco were worth $14,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Masco by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 33,657 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at $1,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $59.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.61. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,842 shares of company stock worth $5,543,692. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

