Man Group plc Makes New $16.11 Million Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,206,828 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,918,000 after buying an additional 4,593,568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,805,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,796,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,146 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,377,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,896,000 after acquiring an additional 320,191 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $106,426,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

