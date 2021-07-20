Man Group plc Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 155.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,900 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $18,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

