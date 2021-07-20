Man Group plc Has $14.56 Million Stock Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,088,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 891,487 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.14% of CEMEX worth $14,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 57.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 86.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter worth about $79,000. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Shares of CX opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $9.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.22.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.